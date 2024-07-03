North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

North West Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

