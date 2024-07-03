Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $17.05. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 79,283 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

