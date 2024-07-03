Northland Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,002 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 31,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.