Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $294,794.70 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NOVT remained flat at $160.29 on Wednesday. 97,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,143. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

