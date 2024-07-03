Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

