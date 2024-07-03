Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.43

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 280326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a PE ratio of -178.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 597,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 159,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

