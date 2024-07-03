Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock remained flat at $156.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 737,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

