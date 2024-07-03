NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.77 and its 200-day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

