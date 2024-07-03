NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 111.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 971,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

