Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares traded.
Obtala Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Obtala Company Profile
Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.
