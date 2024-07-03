OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.72. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 48,571 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in OFS Capital by 108.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

