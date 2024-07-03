Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 42,000 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

