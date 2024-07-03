Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,460 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 128,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 668,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,676. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.63 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

