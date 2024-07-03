Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,968. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.18.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

