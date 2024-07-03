Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Invesco makes up 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Invesco worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

IVZ stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 1,119,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

