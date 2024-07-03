OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Buys 1,234 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 225,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

