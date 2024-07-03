OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 529,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.