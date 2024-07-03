OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.71. The company had a trading volume of 896,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

