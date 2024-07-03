OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Sells 460 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 74,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.