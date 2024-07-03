Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.28.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi
Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onsemi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.