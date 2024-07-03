ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.93

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.93, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

