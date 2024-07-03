Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.40 on Tuesday, hitting $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 202,700,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,511,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $737.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

