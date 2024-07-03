PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PACCAR by 192.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

