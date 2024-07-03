PaLM AI (PALM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $527,815.25

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $25.11 million and approximately $527,815.25 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.35637563 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $399,873.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

