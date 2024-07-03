Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.75

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $19.25. Paymentus shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 197,395 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Get Paymentus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Paymentus by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.