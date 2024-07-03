Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,225 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Peabody Energy worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,147,834 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $173,838,000 after acquiring an additional 273,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $163,968,000 after purchasing an additional 437,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,916,000 after acquiring an additional 351,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 379,500 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,700. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

