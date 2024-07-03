Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

PPL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.32. 511,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,202. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.83.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

