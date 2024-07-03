Pepe (PEPE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $691.99 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Pepe has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $691.99 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepe has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pepe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000108 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 414 active market(s) with $551,854,467.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

