Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON PHAR opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.90. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33).

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,596.69), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,342,196,625.02). In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

