Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 5th (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 5th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,498. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHIO

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.