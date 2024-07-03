Pitney Bowes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 153% compared to the typical volume of 1,831 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 5.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 284,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

