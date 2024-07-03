Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.43. 459,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 974,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $9,327,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 785,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

