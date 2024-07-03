Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.