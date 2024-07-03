Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,236.70 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and $13,236.70 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00119658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

