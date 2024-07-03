Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Announces GBX 2.10 Dividend

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON PRV opened at GBX 634 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £293.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 658.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 642.01. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 522 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 745.70 ($9.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,329.12). 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porvair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on the stock.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

