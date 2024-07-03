Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 1.4%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 369,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 347,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.22).

Power Metal Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.22. The stock has a market cap of £21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99). 45.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.