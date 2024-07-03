Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 171332078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier African Minerals
Premier African Minerals Price Performance
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier African Minerals
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.