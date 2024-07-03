Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,574.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.79.

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £7,994.16 ($10,111.51). Company insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

