Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 45,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 13.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

