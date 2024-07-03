ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.27

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 386747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

ProFrac Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.