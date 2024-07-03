Prom Price Hits $6.81 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Prom has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $124.26 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00011173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009626 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,971.93 or 1.00060197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00078580 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

