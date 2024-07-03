ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

PRQR stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.42. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

