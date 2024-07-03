ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $28.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 8,292,632 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

