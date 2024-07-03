Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Proteo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Proteo shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 0 shares.

Proteo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Proteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.