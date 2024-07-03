Publix Super Markets (OTCMKTS:PUSH) Stock Price Down 0%

Publix Super Markets, Inc (OTCMKTS:PUSH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 82 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Publix Super Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

About Publix Super Markets

(Get Free Report)

Publix Super Markets, Inc engages in the operations of retail food supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It sells grocery products, including dairy, deli, bakery, meat and seafood; health and beauty care; general merchandise; pharmaceutical; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publix Super Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publix Super Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.