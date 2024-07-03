PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 222,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,326. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.