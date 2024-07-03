PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 4.8%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.04. 252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

