Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 62,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 54,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

