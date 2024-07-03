Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Up 0.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 62,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 54,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
