Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CNP opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 115,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

