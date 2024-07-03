Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.14. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$64.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.58. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$48.52 and a 1-year high of C$76.63. The company has a market cap of C$17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

